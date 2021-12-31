UK Stocks Factors to watch on Dec. 31

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening lower on Friday, with futures down 0.46%.

* FARADION LTD: Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) said its solar unit will buy sodium ion battery technology provider Faradion Ltd for 100 million pounds including debt. read more

* COVID-19 CASES: The United Kingdom recorded 189,213 new cases of COVID-19, a daily record, and 332 deaths, government data showed. read more

* GOLD: Gold was set for its worst performance in six years, though prices inched up in thin trade as U.S. Treasury yields dipped, increasing the bullion's appeal by reducing its opportunity cost. read more

* METAL: Copper prices fell in early Asian trading after MMG Ltd's (1208.HK) Las Bambas mine in Peru said it would resume operations that had been halted due to a road blockade. read more

* OIL: Oil prices fell 1% but were set to post their biggest annual gains in 12 years, spurred by the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 slump and producer restraint, even as infections surged to record highs around the world. read more

* Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, after hitting 22-month highs in the previous session, as a surge of COVID-19 cases offset optimism over the economic recovery in thin year-end trading. read more

Reporting By Amna Karimi in Bengaluru

