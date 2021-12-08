UK Stocks Factors to watch on Dec 8

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening 9 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* WOODSIDE-BHP MERGER: Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) is confident that its shareholders will vote in favour of the planned merger with BHP Group's (BHP.AX) petroleum arm in 2022, its chief executive said. read more

* EU RULES: Uber (UBER.N), Deliveroo (ROO.L) and other online platform companies may have to reclassify some of their workers as employees under draft European Union rules meant to boost their social rights, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. read more

* TESCO: Shares in Tesco (TSCO.L) rose after industry data showed Britain's biggest retailer had gained its highest market share since February 2019, though the threat of pre-Christmas strikes has escalated.

* BP: Oil and gas major BP Plc (BP.L) said it had bought U.S. electric vehicle charging provider AMPLY Power for an undisclosed sum, stepping up efforts to cut emissions and focus on cleaner energy. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices rose as U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar eased, with investor focus shifting to key inflation data due this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's decision to taper its stimulus at a faster pace. read more

* METALS: Nickel prices rose as inventories in Shanghai exchange warehouses hovered near record lows and the outlook for demand from the steel sector remained robust. read more

* OIL: Oil prices edged lower, reversing gains from earlier the week, as investors tried to assess the full impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on global fuel demand and the effectiveness of existing vaccines. read more

* UK's FTSE 100 rose to a three-week highs on Tuesday, boosted by mining stocks and positive earnings outlooks, with global markets taking relief from receding concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. read more

Reporting By Amna Karimi in Bengaluru

