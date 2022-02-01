UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 1

Feb 1 - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening higher on Tuesday, with futures up 0.6%.

* RIO TINTO: A report released by Rio Tinto (RIO.AX), (RIO.L) on Tuesday outlined a culture of bullying, harassment and racism at the global mining giant, including 21 complaints of actual or attempted rape or sexual assault over the past five years. read more

* TESCO: Tesco (TSCO.L), Britain's biggest retailer, said on Monday it would no longer operate stores under the low-cost "Jack's" brand, less than five years after it established the format amid much fanfare. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* VODAFONE: A top Vodafone Group (VOD.L) shareholder said on Monday that an activist campaign aimed at improving the telecom firm's performance has "widespread support" from stakeholders.

* RYANAIR: The Irish airline Ryanair (RYA.I) on Monday urged Belarus to guarantee that there would be no repeat of the forced landing of one of its flights last May, and said airlines should not fly over Belarus without such a guarantee. read more

* OIL: Oil prices edged higher, trading near seven-year highs hit last week, as investors bet supplies will stay tight, with a limited production hike by major oil producers and a strong post-pandemic recovery in fuel demand. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices were flat, as a weaker dollar countered concerns about potential interest rate hikes, while investors waited for a slew of economic data to gauge the strength of global economies. read more

* London's FTSE 100 erased early gains to end flat on Monday as weakness in healthcare and commodity-linked shares countered advances in financials, while the index recorded its second consecutive monthly increase. read more

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.