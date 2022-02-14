UK Stocks Factors to watch on Feb. 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening lower on Monday, with futures down 1.10%.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto (RIO.L), (RIO.AX) said it has agreed upon a heritage protection plan with an Indigenous group for a project in West Australia as it looks to avoid a repeat of the backlash it faced for destroying the sacred Juukan Gorge rock shelters. read more

* HSBC: HSBC (HSBA.L) said it has appointed Luanne Lim as the chief executive officer of its Hong Kong business, its biggest market, as the Asia-focussed bank looks to expand its investment across the region. read more

* STANCHART: Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd said that it has become the first foreign bank qualified as a direct participant in China's Cross-border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) outside mainland China. read more

* BOE: Financial markets expect the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee to raise interest rates by an unprecedented half a percentage point at its March or May meeting, and to make a quarter-point rise at the other, according to pricing. read more

* METALS: London copper rose, as a jump in oil prices prompted investors to seek a hedge against quickening global inflation, though a firmer dollar capped gains in the greenback-priced metal. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices eased from a three-month high touched in the previous session, pressured by strength in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, although losses were limited as rising tensions surrounding Ukraine supported safe-haven demand for bullion. read more

* OIL: Oil prices hit their highest in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger U.S. and European sanctions that would disrupt exports from the world's top producer in an already tight market. read more

* UK shares ended lower on Friday, tracking global markets betting on aggressive U.S. rate hikes, but the main indexes still marked their best week so far in 2022 as data showed Britain's economy suffered less than feared from the Omicron coronavirus wave. read more

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

