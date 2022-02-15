UK Stocks Factors to watch on Feb. 15

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening lower on Tuesday, with futures down 0.18%.

* FCA: Britain's financial watchdog said it had told four 'buy now pay later' firms (BNPL) to change their contracts after identifying "potential harms" to consumers. read more

* METALS: Copper prices eased as tensions at the Ukrainian border prompted investors to scale back purchases of riskier assets, though the threat of sanctions on Russia buoyed prices of aluminium and nickel. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* GOLD: Gold prices climbed to an eight-month high, as heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine prompted investors to shun riskier assets and opt for safe-haven bullion. read more

* OIL: Oil prices fell as investors took profits from the previous day's rally to seven-year highs and as global stock markets slumped, although losses were capped by fears that Russia might invade Ukraine and disrupt supplies. read more

* UK shares fell on Monday, hit by souring risk sentiment across global equities following U.S. warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time. read more

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.