UK Stocks Factors to watch on Feb. 17

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening lower on Thursday, with futures down 0.10%.

* CASINO-OCADO: French retailer Groupe Casino and British online technology firm Ocado Group (OCDO.L) said they would develop e-commerce logistics centres for retailers in France in a major expansion of their partnership. read more

* MONDI: Paper and packaging company Mondi Plc (MNDI.L) said on Thursday it would sell its personal care components business to Japan's Nitto Denko Corp (6988.T), as the UK-based group focuses on building its core packaging and paper divisions. read more

* STANCHART: Standard Chartered (STAN.L) boosted its staff bonus pool 38% to $1.37 billion in 2021, even as it said it is trying to cut fixed costs, a sign of how banks are returning to bumper payouts after weathering the COVID pandemic in better shape than expected.

* STANCHART: Standard Chartered raised its core profitability goals and promised shareholders extra payouts on Thursday, despite full-year profit undershooting expectations, as it banks on inflation-battling rate hikes worldwide to boost lending. read more

* SHELL: Shell has become the first supplier of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Singapore, and plans to start blending the fuel at its plant in the aviation hub, the company said during an event at the Singapore Airshow. read more

* EMBRAER-ROLLS ROYCE: Brazil planemaker Embraer (EMBR3.SA) said it signed a research partnership with Norwegian company Widerøe and Rolls-Royce (RR.L) aiming to create a conceptual zero-emission regional aircraft. read more

* OFGEM: Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem will introduce two short-term measures to help to stabilise the UK energy market, it said, after soaring prices have forced dozens of suppliers to quit the market. read more

* COVID-19: Britain said it would offer COVID-19 vaccines to all 5-11 year olds, widening the rollout of vaccines in children in a decision that has been taken more slowly than in some other countries. read more

* OIL: Oil recovered some of its more than 2% fall in Asian trade on Thursday after Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused Kyiv government forces on Thursday of shelling their territory with mortars. read more

* London's FTSE 100 inched lower on Wednesday as gains in commodity stocks were offset by losses in retailers following a spike in January inflation, while Indivior jumped on its plans for a U.S. listing. read more

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.