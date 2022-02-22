UK Stocks Factors to watch on Feb 22

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) is seen opening lower on Tuesday, with futures down 0.79%.

* HSBC: HSBC (HSBA.L) brought forward its key profitability target by a year and more than doubled its annual profits as expected bad loans from the COVID-19 pandemic failed to materialise and it looked forward to rising interest rates lifting its income. read more

* BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc (BARC.L) is preparing to name Anna Cross as group chief financial officer in the coming months, the first woman to be appointed to the role, Sky News reported on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* HSBC: HSBC (HSBA.L) aims to cut emissions associated with loans made to its oil and gas clients by 34% this decade, the bank's sustainability chief told Reuters, marking the first time that Britain's biggest lender has committed to such a target. read more

* MORSES CLUB: Morses Club's shares fell by as much as 67% on Monday after a profit warning and the abrupt departure of its chief executive, who the British sub-prime lender said in a stock exchange filing had sold stock without giving it advance warning. read more

* PARKER-MEGGITT DEAL: EU antitrust regulators will decide by March 28 whether to clear U.S. engineering and aerospace company Parker-Hannifin's (PH.N) 6.3-billion-pound ($8.57 billion) bid for British rival Meggitt , according to a European Commission filing on Monday.

* METALS: Nickel and aluminium prices rose to multi-year highs, driven by concerns over supply disruption from Russia as tensions escalate in Eastern Europe. read more

* GOLD: Gold hit a near nine-month high, as the situation in Eastern Europe intensified after Russia ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, supporting demand for safe-haven bullion. read more

* OIL: Oil prices jumped more than $2 to a fresh seven-year high. read more

* UK shares shed their early gains to end lower on Monday, with tensions in Ukraine keeping global markets on edge. read more

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.