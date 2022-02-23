UK Stocks Factors to watch on Feb 23

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with futures up 0.22%.

* ASTRAZENECA: A large study into rare blood clots linked with AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine found between just one and three cases per million, and only after the first dose, shedding fresh light on the side-effects from the shot. read more

* RUSSIA-UKRAINE: The European Union agreed new sanctions on Russia that will blacklist more politicians, lawmakers and officials, ban EU investors from trading in Russian state bonds, and target imports and exports with separatist entities. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* NATIONAL GRID: Britain's auction to ensure enough electricity capacity for 2025/26 has cleared at a 30.59 pounds ($41.54) per kilowatt (kW) per year range, National Grid said.

* METALS: Nickel and aluminium held near multi-year highs, as investors weighed the tense developments in eastern Europe that has ignited worries over the possibility of sanctions on Russia, a major producer of the metals. read more

* GOLD: Gold was flat, holding near a nine-month high hit in the last session, as safe-haven demand was offset by a rise in Treasury yields following the first wave of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia for sending troops into eastern Ukraine. read more

* OIL: Oil prices took a breather after surging to seven-year highs in the previous session as it became clear the first wave of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia for sending troops into eastern Ukraine would not disrupt oil supply. read more

* London's FTSE 100 stock index closed higher on Tuesday, recouping earlier losses as strong results from medical products maker Smith+Nephew and gains in industrial stocks countered concerns relating to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. read more

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.