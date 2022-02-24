UK Stocks Factors to watch on Feb 24

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) is seen opening lower on Thursday, with futures down 2.04%.

* SANOFI-GSK: French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) and its British partner GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) are seeking regulatory approval for their COVID-19 vaccine to be used as a booster, as well as a standalone two-dose shot, after several setbacks.

* IAG: Airlines group IAG (ICAG.L) is in advanced talks with planemakers on a medium-haul fleet shake-up that may see the British Airways parent opt for Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA) jets to update a European fleet of Airbus narrowbodies, industry sources said. read more

* HSBC: Executives for London-based HSBC, which controls one of the largest banking operations in Mexico, have told investors the chain is not interested in buying out Citigroup's consumer bank in the country, known as Banamex. read more

* OFCOM: British media regulator Ofcom said it has stepped up its oversight of Ukraine-related news coverage by broadcasters, adding complaints related to the situation were being expedited "as a matter of urgency".

* METALS: Aluminium and nickel prices drifted closer to multi-year highs, buoyed by fears of supply disruptions from Russia as tensions in eastern Ukraine escalated. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices rose towards a nine-month high hit earlier this week, as investors sought refuge in safe havens after Ukraine declared an emergency and the West imposed more sanctions on Russia for sending troops into eastern Ukraine. read more

* OIL: Oil breached $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Russia moved troops into Ukraine, sparking concerns that a war in Europe could disrupt global energy supplies. read more

* UK shares rose on Wednesday aided by strong earnings from Barclays and gains in consumer staples on the back of a weaker pound, while investors awaited Russia's next move after Western sanctions were imposed on Moscow for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. read more

