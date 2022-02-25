UK Stocks Factors to watch on Feb 25

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) is seen opening higher on Friday, with futures up 1.21%.

* CENTRICA: Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica (CNA.L) reported a doubling in adjusted profit for 2021 and said its British Gas brand had taken on about 700,000 customers after the collapse of rivals hit by soaring energy costs amid a cap on prices. read more

* IMPERIAL BRANDS: Imperial Brands Plc (IMB.L), the maker of Winston cigarettes and Backwoods cigars, suspended operations in Ukraine, the company told Reuters, after Russia launched an invasion of the country.

* UK BANKS-RUSSIA : Russian nationals will not be allowed to have deposits of more than 50,000 pounds ($66,860) at British banks, the foreign office said, fleshing out details of its latest package of sanctions.

* METALS: London aluminium slipped after rallying to a record high in the previous session, but prices were set for a third consecutive weekly jump on fears of supply disruptions as the West imposed a slew of sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices rose, steadying after a volatile session, as investors reassessed the situation surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine and fresh sanctions against Moscow from the West. read more

* OIL: Oil prices jumped nearly 3% as Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoked global supply concerns. read more

* UK's main stock indexes plunged on Thursday, tracking a sharp selloff in global equities, as investors shed riskier assets. read more

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru

