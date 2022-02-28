UK Stocks Factors to watch on Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) is seen opening 99 points lower at 7,353.5 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto (RIO.L), (RIO.AX) has agreed to pay a small penalty for overstating its Mozambique coal reserves in 2012 in return for the Australian corporate watchdog dropping charges against its top two executives at the time, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) said. read more

* BP-ROSNEFT: BP said it had decided to exit its 19.75 % stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

* BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways said "significant technical issues" had resulted in a number of flight cancellations and disruption across its operation on Friday. read more

* AVAST: Cybersecurity firm Avast Plc (AVST.L) warned of cyber criminals seeking to take advantage of the chaos surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine to make quick money, terming it a threat. read more

* MONDI: British paper and packaging firm Mondi (MNDI.L) has temporarily shut its industrial bags plant that employs about 100 people in Lviv in the west of Ukraine due to Russia's invasion of the country, a spokesperson told Reuters via email.

* EVRAZ: Russian steelmaker Evraz plc (EVRE.L) said it had no plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange despite heightened geopolitical risks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

* METALS: London aluminium and nickel prices jumped 3% after Western countries imposed fresh sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, raising fears of supply disruptions. read more

* GOLD: Palladium jumped about 6% as fresh Western sanctions on Russia raised supply concerns for the auto-catalyst, while gold rose over 1% as safe-have demand was buoyed by President Vladimir Putin putting Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert. read more

* OIL: Oil prices jumped on escalating sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which in turn led President Vladimir Putin to put his country's nuclear deterrent on high alert. read more

* UK's FTSE 100 rebounded on Friday as Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine were not as severe as investors had expected, but the blue-chip index recorded its second consecutive weekly decline. read more

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru

