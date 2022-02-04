UK Stocks Factors to watch on Feb 4

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening higher on Friday with futures up 0.52%.

* ASTON MARTIN: Aston Martin has signed a long-term partnership with Saudi Arabian state-owned energy giant Aramco, the Formula One team said on Thursday, in a move it hopes will aid its ambition of winning races and championships.

* INTEREST RATES: The Bank of England raised interest rates to 0.5% and nearly half its policymakers wanted a bigger increase to contain rampant price pressures, which the British central bank warned would push inflation above 7%. read more

* METALS: Copper prices climbed on Friday and were on course for a weekly gain, as a weaker U.S. dollar and low inventories provided strong support despite muted trading due to a week-long holiday in top metals consumer China. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices were supported by a weak dollar on Friday as markets awaited a vital U.S. jobs data that could impact the Federal Reserve's latest hawkish stance on monetary policy. read more

* OIL: Oil prices climbed on Friday, extending sharp gains in the previous session as frigid weather swept across large swathes of the United States, threatening to further disrupt oil supplies. read more

* London's FTSE 100 was marginally higher on Thursday, led by gains in energy and mining shares, while investors waited for the Bank of England's decision on a rate hike later in the day. read more

