UK Stocks Factors to watch on Feb. 9

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with futures up 0.87%.

* EMA: The European Union's drug regulator launched a review to evaluate whether the Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine can be used as a third booster shot in adolescents aged 12 to 15, even after several countries in the region have already started such a campaign. read more

* SOFTBANK-ARM: Britain has noted SoftBank Group Corp's decision to list Britain's Arm Ltd in New York, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, adding that London remained a "great place" for tech companies. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* VODAFONE: French telecoms group Iliad said it made an offer to Vodafone (VOD.L) to buy 100% of Vodafone Italia, an Iliad spokesperson said.

* METALS: London copper prices edged higher amid an improved risk appetite and subdued U.S. dollar, while aluminium hovered close to a 14-year high touched in the previous session on investor concerns over tight supply and dwindling inventories. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices hovered near a two-week high touched in the previous session ahead of a widely expected robust U.S. inflation reading this week, although elevated U.S. Treasury yields kept bullion's gains in check. read more

* OIL: Oil prices climbed after two sessions of losses as industry data showed an unexpected drop in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, offsetting concerns of a possible rise in supplies from Iran. read more

* London stocks closed lower on Tuesday as an early bounce in energy major BP faded with sliding oil prices, while online supermarket Ocado tumbled following bleak earnings forecast. read more

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.