UK Stocks Factors to watch on Jan. 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening higher with futures up 0.3% on Monday.

* AVACTA: British biotech firm Avacta Group (AVCT.L) said it was halting sales of its antigen lateral flow test, AffiDX, to replace antibodies in the device and boost its ability to detect the new Omicron coronavirus variant at lower viral loads. read more

* PLUS500: Plus500 (PLUSP.L) said it expects annual results to exceed market expectations even as the online trading platform reported a slower fourth-quarter growth as compared with the previous quarter on weak customer trading performance. read more

* ALDI: The British arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi said its sales in December rose 0.4% compared to the previous year, when spending was higher than usual due to a COVID-19 lockdown and temporary closure of bars and restaurants. read more

* CLADDING: Britain has given housebuilders around two months to come up with a fully-funded plan to remove dangerous cladding from residential housing, a project that could cost at least 4 billion pounds $5.4 billion). read more

* ECONOMY: Major British companies plan a surge in investment in 2022 to meet strong demand and respond to climate change against a backdrop of growing labour shortages, according to a survey from accountants Deloitte. read more

* PAGEGROUP: UK-based recruitment firm PageGroup (PAGE.L) Chief Executive Officer Steve Ingham has sold 480,000 shares during the Christmas period for more than 3 million pounds ($4.1 million), the Financial Times reported on Friday. read more

* ECONOMY: British manufacturers are optimistic that business conditions and productivity will improve this year despite most saying they have been hurt by Brexit and rising costs, according to an industry survey published on Monday. read more

* OIL: Oil prices edged up as supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya offset worries stemming from the rapid global rise in Omicron infections. read more

* The FTSE 100 rose on Friday to end the first week of the year higher on support from heavyweight banking and mining stocks, while investors sought to interpret mixed U.S. jobs data and its impact on Federal Reserve policy. read more

