UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening 16 points lower at 7,595 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto (RIO.AX), (RIO.L) pushed back its timeline by a year to 2027 for first saleable production at its $2.4 billion Serbia lithium project, saying it faces delays in key approvals and protests over environmental concerns. read more

* WAYVE: British self-driving technology startup Wayve said it has raised $200 million from investors to scale up its autonomous driving technology globally and launch more pilot projects with commercial fleet partners. read more

* OIL: Oil prices rose more than $1 to a more than seven-year high on worries about possible supply disruptions after Yemen's Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates, escalating hostilities between the Iran-aligned group and a Saudi Arabian-led coalition. read more

* METALS: London copper prices edged higher as a weaker dollar made the greenback-priced metal attractive for holders of other currencies, while rise in inventories in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses capped further gains. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices were flat as a weaker dollar partially offset pressure from elevated U.S. Treasury yields, which dim the appeal of a non-yielding bullion. read more

* London's FTSE ended higher on Monday, aided by healthcare stocks as GlaxoSmithKline jumped after rejecting a 50-billion-pound buyout offer for its consumer arm from Unilever, while energy and mining stocks also provided support. read more

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru

