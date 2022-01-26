UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 26

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening higher on Wednesday with futures up 0.93%.

* HSBC: HSBC's Mexico unit is analysing the purchase of Citigroup's retail operations in the country, known as Citibanamex, HSBC Mexico's chief executive officer and president said on Tuesday. read more

* RMG - ASSETCO: UK-based acquisition vehicle AssetCo (ASTO.L) said on Tuesday it will buy investment and consulting firm River & Mercantile Group (RMG) (RIV.L), in a deal, which along with a planned capital return, will value RMG at 289 million pounds nL4N2U5362]

* ECONOMIC GROWTH: The International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for British economic growth this year due to disruption from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, labour shortages and high energy prices, but raised its estimate for growth in 2023. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices were steady as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of a U.S. central bank decision on the pace of policy tightening, while anxiety over Ukraine kept bullion supported near the previous session's 10-week high.

* METALS: London copper prices edged lower after closing higher in the last session, ahead of U.S. Federal Open Market Committee's decision on interest rates. read more

* OIL: Oil prices eased as investors booked profits ahead of an update from the U.S. Federal Reserve, although fears over tighter supply amid tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East capped losses. read more

* London's FTSE 100 rebounded on Tuesday from a one-month low hit a day earlier, supported by major bank stocks as expectations of tighter monetary policy drove up bond yields. read more

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru

