UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening lower with futures down 1.75%.

* ECONOMY: The number of cars made in Britain fell last year to the lowest since 1956, reflecting a major shortage of semiconductors used for electronic components, broader COVID disruptions and the closure of a Honda (7267.T) factory. read more

* ANTOFAGASTA: The U.S. Department of the Interior cancelled two mineral leases for Antofagasta Plc's (ANTO.L) proposed Twin Metals copper and nickel mine in Minnesota on Wednesday, effectively killing the project and handing a major win to environmentalists. read more

* PAYMENTS: Britain's payments watchdog proposed reforms on Wednesday to increase competition in card services for retailers after cashless transactions increased sharply during the coronavirus pandemic. read more

* GOLD: Gold held steady on Thursday following a sharp drop in the last session, as safe-haven demand driven by concerns over Ukraine countered gains in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields as the Federal Reserve signalled interest rate hikes starting in March.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday as the U.S. dollar strengthened following signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy in the world's biggest oil user. read more

* London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday with heavyweight mining, energy and banking shares leading gains before the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while Playtech dropped on reports of a potential breakup. read more

