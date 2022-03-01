UK Stocks Factors to watch on March 1

March 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) is seen opening 49.5 points lower at 7,385 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* SHELL: Shell (SHEL.L) will exit all its Russian operations, including a major liquefied natural gas plant, it said, becoming the latest major Western energy company to quit the oil-rich country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. read more

* SHELL: Shell Plc (SHEL.L) has agreed to buy 49% stake in wind farm developer WestWind Energy's Australian arm as it looks to build a low-carbon power generation business in the country, the two companies said. read more

* NATIONAL GRID: National Grid (NG.L), which operates the Isle of Grain liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal said it is seeking to understand if a block on Russia-related vessels, announced by the British government, includes LNG shipments. read more

* OFCOM: Britain's media regulator launched 15 investigations into the output of Russian-backed television channel RT over impartiality of its coverage of the invasion of Ukraine. read more

* FCA: Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said it will hire 200 people to staff an existing office in Edinburgh and a new base in Leeds as part of revamp to become more effective watchdog after facing some discontent among staff. read more

* METALS: London aluminium edged higher, propped up by supply jitters as an intensifying Ukraine conflict led Western countries to mount sanctions on Russia, a major metals producer. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices eased after strong performances in the past few sessions, as Russian and Ukrainian officials began ceasefire talks and Western countries ramped up sanctions against Moscow, dampening the demand for safe-haven assets. read more

* OIL: Oil futures rose morning, following a volatile start to the week, as the market weighed a coordinated international release of crude inventories against Russian supply disruptions in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. read more

* UK's FTSE 100 fell on Monday after Western nations imposed tough new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, while oil major BP slid following its decision to exit the country by abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft. read more

