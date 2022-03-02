UK Stocks Factors to watch on March 2

March 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with futures up 0.11%.

* GLENCORE: Miner and trader Glencore (GLEN.L) said it is reviewing all its business activities in Russia including equity stakes in aluminium and hydropower group En+ Group and oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM).

* ASTON MARTIN: British luxury carmakers Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Aston Martin (AML.L) paused vehicle shipments to Russia, as sanctions over the war in Ukraine had created growing trading obstacles for the car industry. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* FCA: Britain's financial watchdog set out a new pay structure and one-off 'cost of living' bonus for staff on Tuesday in an effort to quell unease among employees with a move labour union Unite described as "significantly harmful".

* HSBC: Asset managers including France's Amundi (AMUN.PA) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Britain's HSBC (HSBA.L) and Switzerland's Pictet have frozen Russia-focused equity funds totalling over $3 billion in assets, as markets seize up following sanctions on Russia. read more

* UK-RUSSIA: The UK government has launched an urgent review into how to reduce Britain's exposure to Russian gas imports and Kremlin-backed energy companies following the invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the situation. read more

* METALS: Nickel prices rose, buoyed by fears of disruptions to supply from Russia amid low global inventories as sanctions ramped up against the country following its invasion of Ukraine. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices dipped in early Asian trade, as the dollar ticked higher, outweighing safe-haven demand fuelled by the intensifying Russia-Ukraine conflict. read more

* OIL: Oil prices rose as sanctions on Russian banks following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine hampered trade finance for crude shipments and some traders opted to avoid Russian supplies in an already tight market. read more

* London's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday as the worsening Ukraine crisis pushed shares of heavyweight banking and Russia-exposed miners lower, while Flutter Entertainment dropped on downbeat earnings. read more

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.