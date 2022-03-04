UK Stocks Factors to watch on March 4

March 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) is seen opening lower on Friday, with futures down 1.56%.

* MARKS & SPENCER: British food and clothing retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) has suspended shipments to its Turkish franchisee's Russian business following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it said. read more

* CMA: Britain's competition watchdog approved Spanish mobile telephone infrastructure operator Cellnex's acquisition of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison's (0001.HK) British assets if it sells at least 1,000 mobile phone towers. read more

* HAYS: British recruitment agency Hays Plc said it has decided to close its offices in Moscow and St Petersburg and cease all its business activity and exit Russia, following the invasion of Ukraine.

* FCA: Britain's financial watchdog has stopped a quarter of all licence applications over the past year from companies wanting to offer investment services to consumers, it said, as it seeks to tackle rising financial fraud. read more

* METALS: London aluminium prices were poised for their biggest weekly gain as fears of supply disruption deepened amid further sanctions on Russia.

* GOLD: Gold rose, eyeing its best weekly gain since May 2021, as investors scrambled for safe-haven assets after Russia attacked a nuclear power plant in Ukraine — the largest of its kind in Europe. read more

* OIL: Oil prices rebounded as the disruption of Russian oil exports because of western sanctions outweighed the prospect of more Iranian supplies from a possible nuclear deal. read more

* London's FTSE 100 slumped on Thursday, as volatile crude prices sent heavyweight oil stocks sharply lower, while investors feared the impact of the fast-unfolding Ukraine crisis. read more

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru

