UK Stocks Factors to watch on Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening 85 points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* META-GIPHY: The UK competition regulator is expected to block Meta Platforms' (FB.O) acquisition of online GIF platform Giphy in the coming days, the Financial Times reported. read more

* BT GROUP: Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) is considering an offer for British telecom company BT Group Plc (BT.L), the Economic Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. read more

* COVID-19: Britain said it will convene an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers to discuss developments on the new Omicron coronavirus variant. read more

* BLUE PRISM: Blue Prism (PRSMB.L) shareholder Coast Capital said it will not support private equity firm Vista Equity's final takeover offer of 1.22 billion pounds for the British software firm on grounds it undervalues the company. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher, as concerns over the impact of the possibly vaccine-resistant Omicron coronavirus variant supported the precious metal's safe-haven appeal read more

* METALS: London copper rose as risk sentiment steadied after concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant sparked a heavy sell-off last week. read more

* OIL: Oil prices rebounded as investors looked for bargains after Friday's slump and on speculation that OPEC+ may pause an output increase in response to the spread of Omicron, but the mood remained cautious with little known about the new variant read more

* The UK's blue-chip share index slumped on Friday, suffering its biggest drop in more than a year as fears over a newly detected and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant gripped stock markets around the world read more

Reporting By Amna Karimi in Bengaluru

