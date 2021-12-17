Ukraine grain exports rise 22.2% so far in 2021/22 to 29.2 mln T

KYIV, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 29.2 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 22.2% from the same stage a season earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

That included 15.3 million tonnes of wheat, 5.1 million tonnes of barley and 8.4 million tonnes of corn, the data showed.

Ukraine plans to thresh a record 80.9 million tonnes of grain in clean weight this year, up from 65 million tonnes in 2020. Exports could jump to 62.4 million tonnes from 44.7 million tonnes in 2020/21.

The government has said grain exports could include 24.5 million tonnes of wheat, 30.9 million tonnes of corn and 5.2 million tonnes of barley.

Ukraine's exports last season included 23.1 million tonnes of corn, 16.6 million tonnes of wheat and 4.2 million tonnes of barley.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Mark Potter

