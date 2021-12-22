Ukraine grain exports up 21.6% in 2021/22 to 30.1 mln T

KYIV, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 30.1 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 21.6% from the same stage a season earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday.

That included 15.6 million tonnes of wheat, 5.1 million tonnes of barley and 9 million tonnes of corn, the data showed.

Agriculture minister Roman Leshchenko said this week the country harvested a record 84 million tonnes of grain in clean weight this year, up from 65 million tonnes in 2020.

The ministry has said grain the 2021/22 exports could include 24.5 million tonnes of wheat, 30.9 million tonnes of corn and 5.2 million tonnes of barley.

Ukraine's exports last season included 23.1 million tonnes of corn, 16.6 million tonnes of wheat and 4.2 million tonnes of barley.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely

