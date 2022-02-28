Ukraine puts power of U.S. tech firms on new level

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. technology firms are showing their power in Ukraine. With communications a critical tool in war, Meta Platforms’ Facebook unit (FB.O) is fighting Russian hackers while Elon Musk's SpaceX is providing satellite internet access. It’s easy, though, for the chief executives concerned to take one side when there's little risk to revenue from the other.

Access to media of all kinds can influence the trajectory of a conflict. Every such clash involves propaganda. In Rwanda in the 1990s, control of traditional communications was a contributor to the genocide. In 2022's Russian invasion of Ukraine read more , the battle for hearts and minds is playing out online.

Unusually, tech companies have quickly chosen sides and taken action. Facebook , Twitter (TWTR.N), and Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) YouTube and Google units have targeted fake feeds and hackers trying to gain access to Ukrainian accounts. They've also banned Russian-backed media from earning advertising revenue on their platforms. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s displays of defiance in his social media posts have shaped global opinion about the invasion.

Musk, meanwhile, tweeted over the weekend that SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband service was now available in Ukraine and more terminals would be sent to the country. Internet access has been spotty in the wake of Russia's attacks.

Luckily for Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Musk and other corporate leaders, these have been relatively straightforward decisions. U.S. tech companies have big local rivals in Russia, like search engine Yandex (YNDX.O), so the country is not a big source of revenue. SpaceX if anything competes with Russia, providing rocket launches that don't require Moscow's help supplying engines and such.

The calculus changes if significant sales or production are at risk. Tensions have also risen in the last week over Taiwan, which is claimed by China. For example, the People’s Republic accounted for more than 25% of 2021 revenue at Musk’s other company, electric-vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA.O) read more , which also produces cars there. And Apple (AAPL.O), which was asked by a Ukrainian official to cut off access to its app store in Russia, became the top smartphone seller in China in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to Counterpoint Research.

In a different conflict, it could be harder for tech bosses to avoid a clash between political and moral incentives on the one hand and financial ones on the other.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Meta Platforms said on Feb. 28 that hackers had gained access to the Facebook accounts of public figures in Ukraine, including military officials and politicians. As well as targeting those actors, the company also removed dozens of fake accounts and pages across Facebook and Instagram that operated from Russia and Ukraine and targeted people in Ukraine.

- SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Feb. 26 that the company’s Starlink satellite broadband service is available in Ukraine and more terminals would be sent to the country. He was responding to a request from Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s vice prime minister.

