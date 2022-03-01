Skip to main content
Ukraine war is tectonic shift for global finance

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investor turned anti-corruption campaigner Bill Browder joins Dasha Afanasieva on The Exchange podcast to explain why tougher sanctions from the West, including freezing oligarch assets, threaten Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grip, and cripple the country’s economy.

