Ukraine's 2023 wheat crop seen falling to 15 mln T -agrarian council

A combine harvester loads a truck with wheat in a field, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova

KYIV, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2023 wheat sowing area may fall by 30% to 40% due to lack of funds and the harvest is unlikely to exceed 15 million tonnes, a deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council said on Thursday.

Ukraine, a global major wheat grower and exporter, harvested 19 million tonnes in 2022 and 32.2 million tonnes in 2021.

Denys Marchuk, whose organisation represents agricultural producers, told Reuters the wheat yield in 2023 could stay a relatively low level of 4 tonnes per hectares due to a possible decrease in fertiliser use.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely

