Ukraine's government approves terms for Naftogaz debt restructure

[1/2] The logo of Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz is seen outside the company's headquarters in central Kyiv, Ukraine October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

KYIV, June 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz said on Monday the government had approved the terms of its debt restructuring offer that were announced in May.

The company said in a statement it continued to work towards completing consent solicitation by the end of summer 2023, aiming to end a months-long deadlock and bring the company out of default.

(This story has been officially corrected to fix the date to complete consent solicitation to end of summer, not July, in paragraph 2)

Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, writing by Olena Harmash; editing by Tom Balmforth















