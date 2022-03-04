U.S. airlines, Recursion Pharma, Veritex
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- Companies
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- >The Day Ahead newsletter:
- >The Morning News Call newsletter:
Wall Street's main indexes fell in a broad decline on Friday as the intensifying war in Ukraine overshadowed an acceleration in jobs growth last month that highlighted the strength of the U.S. economy.
At 12:52 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.81% at 33,522.36. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 1.03% at 4,318.65 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.65% at 13,315.03.
** New York Times Co (NYT.N): up 4.5%
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BUZZ-New York Times Co tech employees vote to unionize; JPM cuts PT
** American Airlines Group Inc : down 6.6%
** Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N): down 4.8%
** JetBlue Airways Corp : down 3.6%
** Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK.N): down 3.9%
BUZZ-Airlines tumble as oil prices soar
** Hurco Companies Inc (HURC.O): up 1.4%
BUZZ-Hurco edges up on higher Q1 profit
** Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX.O): down 18.1%
BUZZ-SVB Leerink says trial delays reduce confidence in Recursion Pharma, cuts PT
** OFS Capital Corp (OFS.O): up 9.4%
BUZZ-Fund manager OFS Capital jumps on upbeat Q4 earnings
** ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N): up 1.7%
** Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N): up 2.4%
** SM Energy Co (SM.N): up 2.1%
** Chevron Corp (CVX.N):up 0.8%
** Occidental Petroleum : up 9.6%
** Marathon Oil (MRO.N): up 0.9%
** Halliburton (HAL.N): up 0.4%
** Phillips 66 (PSX.N): up 1.2%
** Valero Energy (VLO.N): up 0.7%
** PBF Energy Inc (PBF.N): up 12.3%
BUZZ-Oil stocks jump as crude prices inch toward $115 on Ukraine conflict
** Duolingo Inc (DUOL.O): up 3.9%
BUZZ-Duolingo Q4 results translate to sharp rally
** Sony Group Corp : down 1.9%
BUZZ-Sony announces joint venture with Honda to make EVs
** Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM.O): up 5.5%
BUZZ-Sprouts Farmers Market up after announcing $600 mln buyback
** Hexo Corp : down 4.6%
** Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY.O): down 3.6%
BUZZ-ATB Capital upgrades pot producer HEXO on Tilray deal
** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): down 3.0%
** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): down 4.0%
** Citigroup Inc (C.N): down 2.9%
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N): down 2.0%
** Wells Fargo & Co : down 4.1%
** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): down 2.8%
** Bank of NY Mellon Corp (BK.N): down 3.2%
BUZZ-Major U.S. banks set for weekly losses as Treasury yield curve flattens
BUZZ-BofA sees 'messy' road ahead for Citigroup, cuts PT
** Deutsche Bank AG : down 10.4%
BUZZ-Deutsche Bank drops as it stress tests its Russian tech operations
** Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX.O): down 2.2%
BUZZ-Community bank Veritex dips after pricing $150 mln stock offering
** Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O): down 1.4%
BUZZ-Costco Wholesale down as Q2 margins shrink, labor and freight costs bite
BUZZ-Street View: Costco is in offensive position with long runway of growth
** Hut 8 Mining Corp : down 4.7%
** Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT.O): down 4.7%
** Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA.O): down 4.9%
** Bit Digital Inc (BTBT.O): down 4.8%
** Bitfarms Ltd : down 7.1%
** MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR.O): down 2.6%
** Canaan Inc (CAN.O): down 14.0%
** Ebang International Holdings Inc (EBON.O): down 4.9%
** Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O): down 5.1%
** Nasdaq crypto index (.NCID): down 4.7%
** ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF : down 3.1%
BUZZ-Crypto stocks down as bitcoin bulls run out of gas
** Intel Corp : down 0.2%
BUZZ-Intel down on PT cuts; brokerages see risk from foundry business
** Ocugen Inc (OCGN.O): down 16.7%
BUZZ-Ocugen falls as FDA declines to authorize COVID-19 shot for children
** Splunk Inc (SPLK.O): up 3.4%
BUZZ-Splunk rises after disclosing Hellman & Friedman's stake
** Funko Inc : up 11.4%
BUZZ-Funko Inc pops after 'jaw-dropping' Q4 results, annual guidance
** VanEck Russia ETF (RSX.Z): down 4.1%
BUZZ-Russia-exposed ETF slides as Ukraine crisis wreaks havoc
** AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N): down 0.2%
** McKesson Corp (MCK.N): down 0.2%
** Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N): down 0.6%
BUZZ-Drug distributors 'are cool again' - Baird
** Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI.O): up 7.3%
BUZZ-Puma Biotech gains on upbeat Q4 revenue, net profit
** Sweetgreen Inc (SG.N): up 21.4%
BUZZ-Sweetgreen jumps on Q4 revenue beat, upbeat outlook
** Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG.N): down 0.8%
** Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc : down 1.9%
** Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (GNK.N): down 2.1%
** International Seaways (INSW.N): down 1.5%
BUZZ-Maritime: Jefferies favours scrubber-equipped vessels in high fuel cost environment
** Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O): up 3.7%
BUZZ-Broadcom shares up after Q1 results beat, outlook
BUZZ-Street View: Broadcom to take long strides on semiconductor demand
** Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI.O): down 13.8%
BUZZ-Smith & Wesson sinks after results misfire
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.