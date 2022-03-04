U.S. airlines, Recursion Pharma, Veritex

Wall Street's main indexes fell in a broad decline on Friday as the intensifying war in Ukraine overshadowed an acceleration in jobs growth last month that highlighted the strength of the U.S. economy.

At 12:52 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.81% at 33,522.36. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 1.03% at 4,318.65 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.65% at 13,315.03.

** New York Times Co (NYT.N): up 4.5%

BUZZ-New York Times Co tech employees vote to unionize; JPM cuts PT

** American Airlines Group Inc : down 6.6%

** Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N): down 4.8%

** JetBlue Airways Corp : down 3.6%

** Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK.N): down 3.9%

BUZZ-Airlines tumble as oil prices soar

** Hurco Companies Inc (HURC.O): up 1.4%

BUZZ-Hurco edges up on higher Q1 profit

** Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX.O): down 18.1%

BUZZ-SVB Leerink says trial delays reduce confidence in Recursion Pharma, cuts PT

** OFS Capital Corp (OFS.O): up 9.4%

BUZZ-Fund manager OFS Capital jumps on upbeat Q4 earnings

** ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N): up 1.7%

** Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N): up 2.4%

** SM Energy Co (SM.N): up 2.1%

** Chevron Corp (CVX.N):up 0.8%

** Occidental Petroleum : up 9.6%

** Marathon Oil (MRO.N): up 0.9%

** Halliburton (HAL.N): up 0.4%

** Phillips 66 (PSX.N): up 1.2%

** Valero Energy (VLO.N): up 0.7%

** PBF Energy Inc (PBF.N): up 12.3%

BUZZ-Oil stocks jump as crude prices inch toward $115 on Ukraine conflict

** Duolingo Inc (DUOL.O): up 3.9%

BUZZ-Duolingo Q4 results translate to sharp rally

** Sony Group Corp : down 1.9%

BUZZ-Sony announces joint venture with Honda to make EVs

** Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM.O): up 5.5%

BUZZ-Sprouts Farmers Market up after announcing $600 mln buyback

** Hexo Corp : down 4.6%

** Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY.O): down 3.6%

BUZZ-ATB Capital upgrades pot producer HEXO on Tilray deal

** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): down 3.0%

** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): down 4.0%

** Citigroup Inc (C.N): down 2.9%

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N): down 2.0%

** Wells Fargo & Co : down 4.1%

** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): down 2.8%

** Bank of NY Mellon Corp (BK.N): down 3.2%

BUZZ-Major U.S. banks set for weekly losses as Treasury yield curve flattens

BUZZ-BofA sees 'messy' road ahead for Citigroup, cuts PT

** Deutsche Bank AG : down 10.4%

BUZZ-Deutsche Bank drops as it stress tests its Russian tech operations

** Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX.O): down 2.2%

BUZZ-Community bank Veritex dips after pricing $150 mln stock offering

** Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O): down 1.4%

BUZZ-Costco Wholesale down as Q2 margins shrink, labor and freight costs bite

BUZZ-Street View: Costco is in offensive position with long runway of growth

** Hut 8 Mining Corp : down 4.7%

** Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT.O): down 4.7%

** Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA.O): down 4.9%

** Bit Digital Inc (BTBT.O): down 4.8%

** Bitfarms Ltd : down 7.1%

** MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR.O): down 2.6%

** Canaan Inc (CAN.O): down 14.0%

** Ebang International Holdings Inc (EBON.O): down 4.9%

** Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O): down 5.1%

** Nasdaq crypto index (.NCID): down 4.7%

** ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF : down 3.1%

BUZZ-Crypto stocks down as bitcoin bulls run out of gas

** Intel Corp : down 0.2%

BUZZ-Intel down on PT cuts; brokerages see risk from foundry business

** Ocugen Inc (OCGN.O): down 16.7%

BUZZ-Ocugen falls as FDA declines to authorize COVID-19 shot for children

** Splunk Inc (SPLK.O): up 3.4%

BUZZ-Splunk rises after disclosing Hellman & Friedman's stake

** Funko Inc : up 11.4%

BUZZ-Funko Inc pops after 'jaw-dropping' Q4 results, annual guidance

** VanEck Russia ETF (RSX.Z): down 4.1%

BUZZ-Russia-exposed ETF slides as Ukraine crisis wreaks havoc

** AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N): down 0.2%

** McKesson Corp (MCK.N): down 0.2%

** Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N): down 0.6%

BUZZ-Drug distributors 'are cool again' - Baird

** Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI.O): up 7.3%

BUZZ-Puma Biotech gains on upbeat Q4 revenue, net profit

** Sweetgreen Inc (SG.N): up 21.4%

BUZZ-Sweetgreen jumps on Q4 revenue beat, upbeat outlook

** Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG.N): down 0.8%

** Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc : down 1.9%

** Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (GNK.N): down 2.1%

** International Seaways (INSW.N): down 1.5%

BUZZ-Maritime: Jefferies favours scrubber-equipped vessels in high fuel cost environment

** Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O): up 3.7%

BUZZ-Broadcom shares up after Q1 results beat, outlook

BUZZ-Street View: Broadcom to take long strides on semiconductor demand

** Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI.O): down 13.8%

BUZZ-Smith & Wesson sinks after results misfire

Compiled by Ruhi Soni

