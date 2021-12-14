U.S. blacklist puts China AI into local mode

HONG KONG, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Artificial intelligence startup SenseTime is delaying its $800 mln Hong Kong IPO after the mid-deal shock of Washington’s investment ban. Foreign backers can be mostly replaced by mainland money. But the boycott ends the sector’s global ambitions and accelerates tech decoupling.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Chinese artificial intelligence startup SenseTime Group on Dec. 13 postponed a Hong Kong initial public offering after being placed on a U.S. investment blacklist on Dec. 10.

- The company, which had planned to raise up to $767 million, said it was committed to going ahead with the float and would publish a supplemental prospectus and an updated listing timetable.

- On Dec. 10, the U.S. Treasury added SenseTime to a list of "Chinese military-industrial complex companies" and accused it of developing facial recognition technology that could determine a subject’s ethnicity. U.S. firms are barred from backing firms on the list.

- SenseTime has said the characterisation of its operations reflected a fundamental misunderstanding of its business.

- In 2019, SenseTime was added to a separate blacklist blocking U.S. companies from supplying it with components.

