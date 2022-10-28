U.S. firm Nuveen to acquire Arcmont Asset for private debt push















HONG KONG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Nuveen said on Friday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Arcmont Asset Management, one of Europe's largest private debt managers, as the U.S. asset manager plans to expand its global footprint.

Nuveen said in a company statement that the deal will help it expand into Europe, where Arcmont runs $21 billion in committed capital.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition is set to boost Nuveen's total alternative credit assets to $178 billion, including private debt portfolios managed by its alternative investment arm Churchill Asset Management.

Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











