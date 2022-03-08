U.S. Russian oil ban ineffective without partners

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia produces about 10% of global oil. Given most of its exports go to Europe and Asia, an American import ban is relatively economically easy, especially if other unpalatable foreign policies are considered. But hitting Russian pockets needed much greater coordination.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @rob_cyran on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

CONTEXT NEWS

- U.S. President Joe Biden on March 8 announced a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil and gas. He said the decision was made in consultation with allies.

- The United States imported more than 20 million barrels of crude oil and refined products per month on average in 2021 from Russia according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, about 8% of U.S. liquid fuel imports.

- Separately, the European Commission will unveil a plan on March 8 to reduce Russian gas imports. The plan envisages replacing 112 billion cubic meters, or about 72% of annual imports, by year-end, and a complete elimination of use by 2030, according to a draft.

- Russian crude oil and condensates production in 2021 averaged 10.5 million barrels per day, according to The Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. Russia exported over 4 million barrels of crude oil per day, with 60% of exports with global reach going to Europe and nearly 35% going to Asia.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by George Hay and Sharon Lam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.