U.S. shale won't wean the West off Russian crude

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The West needs more oil now that Russia's crude is too toxic to buy. Fracking, a U.S. specialty, is a relatively rapid way to boost production. But even high prices and persuasion from President Joe Biden can only do so much. American frackers may struggle to replace more than 10% of the more than 10 million barrels read more per day produced by Russia.

Hydraulic fracturing transformed the U.S. oil patch and turned the United States into a net exporter of crude with output of nearly 12 million bpd in December, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Some 70% of that came from shale. But it has limits. For one thing shareholders, wary of past losses and shifts in energy use, want listed companies to return capital rather than throw money at new production and see today's high prices later collapse.

Public firms are mostly listening read more . For example, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.N) boss Scott Sheffield said during the company's latest earnings call that at $100 or $150-per-barrel oil, the firm was not going to change its production growth target of 5% or less. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he softened only slightly, telling S&P Global he might ask investors about 10% expansion.

Private businesses, which account for about a quarter of shale production, are more willing. They are now using about as many of the horizontal rigs used for fracking as public companies, according to Rystad Energy, which estimates their potential output could rise by more than 2 million bpd by 2025.

Yet expenses are rising. Workers are hard to find, and the spot cost for sand needed for fracking has more than tripled in cost compared to last year according to Rystad. Land suitable for fracking is also running out. There’s perhaps 20 years of top-tier inventory left at current production levels, estimates FLOW Partners, a consultancy – but that could drop to just six years if production ramps up by 15% annually.

Those headwinds make Rystad's additional 2 million barrels daily sound optimistic, and anyway that possibility is several years away. For its part, the EIA estimates total U.S. production might rise by about 1 million bpd by 2023. That more realistic-sounding figure is only a tenth of what Russia pumps. Without help from elsewhere, it won't get close to weaning the West off Moscow's oil.

CONTEXT NEWS

- U.S. shale-oil production in March is expected to be 8.7 million barrels per day according to U.S. government forecasts.

- Total crude production in December was 11.6 million bpd according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which expects output to rise to an annual average of 13 million bpd in 2023.

- The price of West Texas Intermediate crude was $108 per barrel on the morning of March 11.

