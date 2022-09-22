U.S. Treasury acknowledges Bank of Japan forex intervention

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Thursday acknowledged the Bank of Japan's intervention in the foreign exchange, but stopped short of endorsing the move.

“The Bank of Japan today intervened in the foreign exchange market. We understand Japan’s action, which it states aims to reduce recent heightened volatility of the yen," a Treasury spokesperson said, when asked about the currency intervention.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

