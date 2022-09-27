U.S. VP Harris eyes ways to ease S.Korea concern on EV subsidy rules-Yonhap
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SEOUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said Washington would seek ways to address South Korea's concerns over a law the United States recently passed to tackle inflation, the Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday.
Harris, who is visiting Japan, met with South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday. read more
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol asked U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month to help address Seoul's concerns that new U.S. rules on electric vehicle subsidies in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will hurt the country's automakers. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.