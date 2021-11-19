Uzbek miner to borrow 712 mln euros from Russia's VEB

TASHKENT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Uzbek copper, silver and gold miner Almalyk Mining and Metals Combine plans to borrow 712 million euros from Russian development bank VEB (VNSCB.UL) to build a new copper refinery, the Uzbek company said on Friday.

The loan will finance purchases of equipment and services from Russia as well as some other expenses, the state-owned miner said in a statement.

Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by David Evans

