1 minute read
VCs are victims of their own success
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - That’s an argument author Sebastian Mallaby makes in his new book on the financiers behind the world’s technology giants. He also discusses the role of luck, founders’ increasing power, late-stage investment pile-on risks and Chinese tech in this episode of The Exchange podcast.
Follow @rob_cyran on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Editing by Oliver Taslic
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.