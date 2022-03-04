VEGOILS Palm drops over 5% but set for best weekly gain in five months

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 5% on Friday but were set for their biggest weekly gain since October on concerns over disrupted sunflower oil supply from the Black Sea region due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 353 ringgit, or 5.19%, to 6,455 ringgit ($1,543.15) a tonne in early trade, after declining 2.34% overnight.

For the week, it has gained 8.3% so far in what would be its second straight weekly rise.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

FUNDAMENTALS

* The world's biggest palm oil buyers China and India are slowing down imports as prices rocket to historical high levels, even as the Russia-Ukraine crisis squeezed global edible oil supply, industry officials said in a UOB Kay Hian conference on Thursday. read more

* U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is studying whether waiving biofuel blending mandates could help offset a surge in prices for key food ingredients like corn and soy oil following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, two sources familiar with the matter said. read more

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.5%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 2%, while its palm oil contract eased 2.4%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares took a beating and oil prices jumped as a report of a nuclear power plant on fire amid continued fierce fighting between Ukraine and Russian troops further unnerved investors.

* Oil prices rebounded as the disruption of Russian oil exports because of western sanctions outweighed the prospect of more Iranian supplies from a possible nuclear deal.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0500 India IHS Markit Svcs PMI

1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls

1330 US Unemployment Rate

1330 US Average Earnings YY

($1 = 4.1850 ringgit)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.