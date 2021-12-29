VEGOILS Palm drops on weaker rivals, profit-taking
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday, tracking weaker rivals oils and as traders booked profit after prices rose to a two-week high in the previous session.
The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.4% to 4,705 ringgit ($1,125.60) in early trade. It rose 3.56% on Tuesday, but slipped 0.5% in overnight trade.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Dalian's soyoil contract slid 0.7%, while its palm oil contract dropped 0.71%. Soybean oil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.19%.
* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
* U.S. oil rose for a sixth consecutive session while Brent gained more ground with a broad-based rally in global markets supporting prices.
* Stronger crude oil futures typically make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks slipped following a mixed Wall Street session as the region's investors positioned their portfolios for the new year and continued to grapple with increasing Omicron coronavirus cases globally.
DATA/EVENTS
No major data/events expected.
($1 = 4.1800 ringgit)
