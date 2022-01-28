VEGOILS Palm extends gains after Indonesia limits exports

JAKARTA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Friday to a fourth session, putting the benchmark contract on course for a sixth straight weekly rise, as top producer Indonesia limited exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.92% to 5,494 ringgit ($1,309.03) per tonne in early trade. It had gained 0.77% in overnight trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer and exporter, on Thursday announced a 20% mandatory domestic sales for palm oil in a bid to cool down local cooking oil prices. read more

* Meanwhile, Indonesia is expected to produce 49 million tonnes of crude palm oil in 2022, compared with estimated 46.89 million tonnes in 2021, the Indonesia Palm Oil Association said. read more

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 2.04%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.55%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.26%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may test a resistance at 5,585 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into the 5,608-5,676 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks recovered some of their steep losses from the previous session on Friday after U.S. markets limited further declines from hawkish U.S. Fed comments, supported by a firm economy and strong earnings at Apple Inc.

* Oil prices fell on Thursday after Brent crude hit a seven-year high above $90 a barrel, as the market balanced concerns about tight worldwide supply with expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon tighten monetary policy.

* Chicago wheat prices nosed higher in quiet trade on Friday, while corn and soybeans held their ground close to recent multi-month highs.

DATA/EVENTS

0630 France GDP Preliminary Q4

0900 Germany GDP Flash QQ SA Q4

0900 Germany GDP Flash YY NSA Q4

1000 EU Consumer Confidence Jan

1330 US Consumption, Adjusted Dec

($1 = 4.1970 ringgit)

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

