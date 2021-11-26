VEGOILS Palm oil eases as crude weakens, set for weekly loss

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Friday on course for a weekly decline, weighed down by weaker crude and rival oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 23 ringgit, or 0.47%, to 4,904 ringgit ($1,157.42) a tonne during early trade.

The contract is down 1.8% for the week, after posting two straight weekly jumps, also hurt by a forecast for stronger production of top vegetable oils next year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Nov. 1-25 rose between 4.5% and 10.9% from the same period in October, according to cargo surveyors' data on Thursday. read more

* The pace of shipments, however, have slowed down from a monthly rise of between 9% and 18% seen during Nov. 1-20.

* Oil prices slid more than 1% on concerns that a global supply surplus could swell in the first quarter following a coordinated release of crude reserves among major consumers.

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.2%, while its palm oil contract slipped 0.5%. The Chicago Board of Trade was closed for a public holiday.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The ringgit , palm's currency of trade, fell 0.2% against the dollar, making the edible oil cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

* Palm oil may break a support at 4,902 ringgit per tonne, and fall to the next support at 4,827 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

MARKET NEWS

* Stocks fell and headed for their largest weekly drop in nearly two months, while safe haven assets such as bonds and the yen rallied as a new virus variant added to swirling concerns about future growth and higher U.S. interest rates.

DATA/EVENTS

0030 Australia Retail Sales MM Final Oct

($1 = 4.2370 ringgit)

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich

