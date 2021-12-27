VEGOILS Palm oscillates as profit-taking counters stronger rival oils

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm futures swung between gains and losses on Monday, as lower exports and stronger rival oils countered profit booking after the contract notched its biggest gain in four-and-a-half months in the previous session.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.13% to 4,655 ringgit ($1,111.51) in early trade. It jumped 3.8% on Friday, logging its biggest gain since Aug. 11.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's soyoil contract for May delivery rose 1.57%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.63%. Soybean oil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade for May delivery were up 0.67%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1-25 fell 2.6% to 1,306,408 tonnes from 1,340,778 tonnes shipped during the same period a month before, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday.

* Oil prices were mixed, with Brent edging up while U.S. crude futures slipped after airlines called off thousands of flights in the United States over Christmas holidays amid surging COVID-19 infections.

* Stronger crude oil futures typically make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Palm oil may break a resistance at 4,676 ringgit per tonne, and rise into 4,751-4,812 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

DATA/EVENTS

No major data/events expected.

($1 = 4.1880 ringgit)

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

