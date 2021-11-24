VEGOILS Palm rebounds after ringgit weakens, up over 1%

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Wednesday after falling for three straight sessions, as a weaker ringgit made the edible oil more attractive to holders of foreign currency.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 58 ringgit, or 1.2% to 5,909 ringgit ($1,405.57) during early trade. The ringgit fell 0.12 .

Capping gains, however, were cheaper prices of rival oils.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.8%, while its palm oil contract traded 1.4% lower. Soybean oil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade for January delivery , however, were up 0.7%.

Palm oil may break a support at 4,827 ringgit per tonne, and fall towards a range of 4,706 ringgit to 4,781 ringgit, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Indonesia's total palm oil exports are expected to fall for a second year by 0.34% in 2021 from a year earlier, the vice chairman of the country's palm oil association said. read more

* Global production of the top four vegetable oils - palm, sunflower, soy and rapeseed oils - is likely to rise the highest in four years, leading analyst Thomas Mielke said.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0745 France Business Climate Mfg Nov

0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Nov

0900 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Nov

0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New Nov

1330 US Durable Goods Oct

1330 US GDP 2nd Estimate Q3

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1330 US Consumption Adjusted MM Oct

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Final Nov

1500 US New Home Sales-Units Oct

1900 US Federal Open Market Committee will

release the minutes from its November 2-3 policy meeting

($1 = 4.2040 ringgit)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Fathin Ungku; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.