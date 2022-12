HANOI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's central bank said on Tuesday it will manage monetary policy in a flexible way to keep inflation at 4.5% next year.

Lending by Vietnamese banks rose 12.87% as of Dec. 21 from the end of last year, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement.

Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.