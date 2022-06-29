1 minute read
Vietnam Q2 GDP growth up 7.72% vs 5.05% expansion in Q1 -stats office
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HANOI, June 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's gross domestic product growth in the second quarter quickened to 7.72%, compared with an expansion of 5.05% in the first quarter, government data released on Wednesday showed.
The Southeast Asian country's GDP in the first half of the year grew 6.42% from a year earlier, the General Statistics Office said in a report.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.