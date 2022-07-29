Vietnam sees Jan-July trade surplus at $764 million -stats office

HANOI, July 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam is expected to register a trade surplus of $764 million in the first seven months of 2022, government data released on Friday showed.

Exports in the January-July period are estimated to show a rise of 16.1% rise from a year ago to $216.35 billion, while imports were seen up 13.6% to $215.59 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

Reporting by Phuong Nguyen Editing by Ed Davies

