VIEW China Jan-Feb export growth slows; Ukraine crisis fuels uncertainty

March 7 (Reuters) - China's export growth slowed in January-February due to the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, and though the data beat expectations Russia's invasion of Ukraine has heightened uncertainty over the outlook for global trade this year.

Outbound shipments rose 16.3% in the first two months of the year from the same period a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday, beating analyst expectations for a 15% rise, but down from 20.9% gain in December. read more

Imports increased 15.5%, easing from a 19.5% gain in December. That compared with a 16.5% increase forecast in a Reuters poll. read more

Below are comments from analysts on the commodities data.

* Coal: Jan-Feb coal imports down 14% at 35.39 million tonnes from a year earlier

* Crude oil: Jan-Feb crude oil imports down nearly 5% at 85.14 mln tonnes on-year

* Iron ore: Jan-Feb iron ore imports stood at 181 mln tonnes

* Copper: Jan-Feb unwrought copper imports up 9.6% at 969,000 tonnes year-on-year

* Soybeans: Jan-Feb soybean imports at 13.94 mln tonnes

Comment on crude oil

SHI FENGLEI, OIL ANALYST, IHS MARKIT:

"China's domestic market returned to a situation of amply supplies from the end of last year. Demand for crude was also capped by the new wave of COVID-19 cases and government's clean-air orders to curb industrial production."

Comment on copper

HE TIANYU, CHINA COPPER ANALYST, CRU:

"The annual increase in China's unwrought copper imports was unexpected as demand was weaker and a previously favourable price arbitrage that encouraged imports had closed. One reason for the increase is the delay of logistics, which pushed up imports in January and February."

Comment on iron ore

WANG YINGWU, ANALYST, HUATAI FUTURES:

"Iron ore imports in the first two months were higher than expected as departures from major miners were not that much. The import prices were lower than same period in 2021 due to China's controls and easing consumption. In the coming month, we expect iron ore imports to fall based on shipment data, and the state planner's request of destocking portside inventories could also put a dent on overseas purchase in the short term."

Comment on soybeans

ZOU HONGLIN, ANALYST, MYSTEEL:

"Imports in the first months of 2022 were larger than we expected. Based on our data, the arrivals were not this high. Otherwise there wouldn't be such tightness in the domestic market. There might be some non-commercial cargoes among the arrivals. The commercial buying did not support such high figures."

LINKS:

For details, see the official Customs website

(www.customs.gov.cn)

BACKGROUND:

China is the world's biggest crude oil importer and top buyer of copper, coal, iron ore and soybeans.

Reporting by Asia Commodities and Energy team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

