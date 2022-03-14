VIEW India's February retail inflation up 6.07% y/y

BENGALURU, March 14 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation (INCPIY=ECI) rose 6.07% in February from a year ago, remaining above the tolerance limit of the central bank for a second month in a row, government data released on Monday showed.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation to touch 5.93%, a shade lower than the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's 2% to 6% target.

COMMENTARY

SAKSHI GUPTA, SENIOR ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, GURUGRAM

"Inflation printed at 6.07% in February, slightly higher than our estimates. This print, although does not reflect the increase in commodity prices due to Russia-Ukraine crisis. We expect inflation to rise further above 6% in March.

For FY23, if oil prices average at $110 pbl in Q1 and moderate thereafter, inflation could still average at 5.7% in the year, taking into account the direct and indirect impact.

That said, we do not expect the RBI to change its stance or policy rate at its April meeting. The central bank could continue to look through high inflation prints—viewing it as a supply side problem—in the near term and lean towards supporting growth. The latter is likely to also face headwinds due to the rising geopolitical tensions."

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

