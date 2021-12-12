VIEW Saudi state budget projects $254.6 bln spending in 2022

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it plans to spend 955 billion riyals ($254.6 billion) with its 2022 budget. read more

Following are comments from economists and analysts:

MONICA MALIK, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK

We estimate the oil-price assumption could be as low as $50-$55 per barrel, and even this would assume a conservative estimate of oil production increases, and steady Aramco dividend. We see the breakeven oil price for Saudi Arabia next year at $70 per barrel.

The budget shows Saudi Arabia's focus on efficiency of expenditure and on meeting the targets of a balanced budget by 2023. A big part of the spending restraint is because of (wealth fund) PIF and other investment programmes involving state entities that give space to cut back spending.

($1 = 3.7513 riyals)

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia

