Viewsroom: Russia and Ukraine, Credit Suisse woes
LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - As President Vladimir Putin launches the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two and the West prepares its response, Dasha Afanasieva and Gina Chon discuss what comes next. And Liam Proud explains how an embarrassing data leak is the Swiss bank’s latest headache.
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)
Editing by Sharon Lam
