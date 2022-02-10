1 minute read
Viewsroom: Spotify, Peloton and failed chip deals
ZURICH, Feb 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Neil Young’s podcast protests have shone a light on a potential flaw in Spotify’s business model, says Liam Proud. Peloton highlights the danger of giving company founders too much voting power, Rob Cyran argues. And semiconductor M&A gives global antitrust regulators agita.
