Viewsroom: Spotify, Peloton and failed chip deals

By
1 minute read

Joe Rogan’s Spotify profile is seen in front of a displayed Spotify logo in this photo illustration taken February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ZURICH, Feb 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Neil Young’s podcast protests have shone a light on a potential flaw in Spotify’s business model, says Liam Proud. Peloton highlights the danger of giving company founders too much voting power, Rob Cyran argues. And semiconductor M&A gives global antitrust regulators agita.

Follow @rob1cox on Twitter

Editing by Sharon Lam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

